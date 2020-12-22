Baton Rouge man arrested for possessing, producing child pornography

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 33-year-old Baton Rouge man was arrested and charged for producing and possessing child pornography, according to state police.
Investigators found evidence of child pornography during their search of Jesse Allen’s home.
Allen was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for the possession of pornography involving juveniles and indecent behavior with juveniles.
After a joint investigation with the FBI, police also found Allen was involved in the production of child pornography. He was charged with the production of child pornography Dec. 22, according to state police.
This remains an active investigation, and there is no further information available at this time.
The LSP Special Victims Unit works to rescue and seek justice for the victims of crimes involving the exploitation of children and the trafficking of humans for sex or labor. The public plays an important role in identifying suspects accused of these crimes, and is urged to report criminal or suspicious activity. The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is available to the public through an anonymous reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators. The form can be found by visiting http://la-safe.org/ and clicking on the “Suspicious Activity” link.
