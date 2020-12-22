Audit suggests inefficiencies in coronavirus test results

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This audit suggests that there might be some inefficiencies when it comes to labs getting the test results back to the state.
“The first thing that the report did was validate the data that we’re reporting,” said Dr. Joe Kanter
Dr. Joesph Kanter with the state’s health department, says when it comes to keeping good data he thinks Louisiana does a better job than most places in country.
“We really need people that are doing COVID testing whether that’s a clinic or a hospital to report those results timely to us ideally within 24 hours,” said Dr. Kanter
However, the report says that some labs did not get the test results back to the state within 24 hours, as required by the CDC and the state. Instead, some labs are taking more than 5 days to submit a good chunk of its positive COVID-19 tests.
“People test in high volumes, sometimes there’s electronic glitches,” said Dr. Kanter
Health Secretary Courtney Philips defended the departments data analysis, saying it accounts for many issues raised by the report and excludes data that could skew things. According to the report out of 592 labs, half of them only reported positive test results. That could skew the states positivity rate higher, making an outbreak in an area appear more widespread than it actually is. And some people tell me they’re beginning to think the numbers are fishy.
“I personally don’t believe that the numbers are being recorded correctly,” said Harrison Hogan, a Baton Rouge resident.
“It’s gonna just slow the process down. I mean you just look downtown; these businesses are folding. They’re just folding,” said Charlie Tittle another Baton Rouge resident.
