Accident sends two LSU workers to hospital

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two LSU employees were transported to a local hospital after the utility vehicle they were riding in was hit by a car near Tiger Stadium Tuesday afternoon.
The utility vehicle, which looks like oversized golf cart, was flipped on its side in the middle of Nicholson Drive near the intersection South Stadium Drive.
Neither worker appeared to have serious injuries. Initial reports indicate they both work for the LSU Athletics.
The LSU Police Department is investigating the accident.
