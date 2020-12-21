Zachary yogurt store employee fights off would-be robber, police say

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Zachary Police Department say a man accused of attempting to rob a yogurt shop and attacking an employee is hospitalized after the employee fought back and injured him.
Investigators say a juvenile female was working at Yogurt Bayou on High Street around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20 when the suspect entered the store and posed as someone buying yogurt.
When the worker was ringing up the suspect’s supposed order of yogurt, police say the suspect then reached behind the counter and struck the employee.
The employee armed herself with an object and fought off the suspect, according to Zachary Police Chief David McDavid.
Police say the employee stabbed the suspect while fighting him off. Arriving officers say they found the suspect bleeding profusely outside of the store and rendered medical aid, including tourniquets, to save his life.
The suspect was taken to a hospital where he had surgery. McDavid says he does not know the condition of the suspect at this time.
Police say officers were investigating a burglary about a half-mile from Yogurt Bayou when they received the call Sunday night.
Investigators say they believe the suspect was responsible for the burglary based on surveillance video.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.