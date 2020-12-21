Three face 71 charges in alleged burglary at Dutchtown storage facility, deputies say

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Three people face more than 70 charges in connection with an alleged burglary at a storage facility in the Dutchtown area, according to deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say they were dispatched to Dutchtown Mini-Storage on LA 621 just after 12 a.m. Monday, Dec. 21 for a reported burglary in progress.
Upon arrival, deputies located three suspects inside the facility where multiple storage units had been forced open, according to the sheriff’s office.
Investigators say they obtained consent from the suspects to search their vehicle and found multiple items taken from the storage units.
Deputies say they arrested Micah Millen, 29, of Gonzales, Dillan Morrissey, 27, of Gonzales, and Destiny Grissom, 20, of St. Amant, at the scene.
All three suspects were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail and charged with 67 counts of simple burglary; and one count each of theft, simple criminal damage to property, criminal trespassing, and illegal carrying of burglary tools.
No bond has been set for any of the suspects.
