Southern records 14 steals in 79-60 loss to Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (WAFB) - The Southern women’s basketball team took the ball away more than a dozen times but struggled with shooting it against Texas Tech on Monday, Dec. 21.
The Lady Jags (0-6) fell 79-60 to the Lady Raiders (5-2).
Amani McWain led Southern with 14 points and four steals. Nakia Kincey added 12 and Caitlin Davis chipped in seven.
Lexi Gordon had a double-double for Texas Tech with 25 points and 10 rebounds. Vivian Gray added 22.
The Lady Jags had 14 steals in the game. The Lady Raiders had a total of 22 turnovers.
Southern only shot 35% from the field to Texas Tech’s 57% and the Lady Jags were outrebounded 40-24.
Their next game will mark the start of SWAC play against Prairie View at the F.G. Clark Activity Center on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021.
