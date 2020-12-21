Seafood Sauce Piquante St. James

In a 12-quart Dutch oven, heat oil over medium-high heat. Whisk in flour, stirring constantly until a dark brown roux is achieved. Add onions, celery and bell peppers. Cook 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Stir in minced garlic and tomato sauce. Cook 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, then add RO*TEL®. Pour in hot stock, one cup at a time, until it a stew-like consistency is achieved. Do not use all of stock. Bring to a rolling boil then reduce to simmer and add ¼ of all seafood. Cook 30–40 minutes, adding stock as necessary to maintain consistency. Season to taste with salt, pepper, granulated garlic and hot sauce. Add remaining seafood, green onions and parsley. Bring to a boil, stirring occasionally. Reduce to simmer and cook 3–5 minutes or until seafood are well done but not overcooked. Stew should be the consistency of a heavy whipping cream. Adjust seasonings if necessary. Serve hot over steamed white rice.