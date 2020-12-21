REPORTS: LSU RB Chris Curry, DT Nelson Jenkins enter NCAA Transfer Portal

LSU Football

LSU running back Chris Curry (18) during a game against the Ole Miss Rebels at Tiger Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Source: Chris Parent/Chris Parent / LSU Athletics)
By Josh Auzenne | December 21, 2020 at 3:58 PM CST - Updated December 21 at 11:35 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU running back Chris Curry and defensive tackle Nelson Jenkins have entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to reports.

