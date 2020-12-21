REPORT: Chiefs’ Edwards-Helaire out for remainder of regular season; hopes to return for playoffs

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) is carried off the field after being injured in the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Brett Duke) (Source: Brett Duke)
By Spencer Chrisman | December 21, 2020 at 9:44 AM CST - Updated December 21 at 6:55 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - Former LSU star running back and now Kansas City rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire will miss the remainder of the regular season with hopes that he can return for the playoffs, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Edwards-Helaire suffered what is believed to be a high ankle sprain and strained hip. Edwards-Helaire was bent backwards while being tackled after a 4-yard run in the fourth quarter in the Chiefs 32-29 win over the New Orleans Saints.

The rookie out of LSU carried the ball 14 times for 79 yards and caught one pass for 4 yards in the win against the Saints. On the season Edwards-Helaire is the Chiefs leading rusher with 803 yards and four touchdowns on 181 carries.

