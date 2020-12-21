Pointe Coupee Parish cancels Mardi Gras celebrations

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Pointe Coupee Parish officials cancelled Mardi Gras celebrations for 2021 amid the coronavirus pandemic Monday.
“The decision was not taken lightly, but was made by all those responsible for parish Mardi Gras parades to place the health and safety of our citizens as top priority,” officials said “Mardi Gras does simply not allow for social distancing, and the risk of infection would be extremely high for those participating. Our healthcare and hospital systems simply could not handle additional caseload on top of the already rising numbers.”
“While the decision was one that was difficult and not taken lightly, as a group it was determined that the health and well being of our citizens and visitors is top priority. We thank our community for their past and continued support of our carnival parades, and we all look forward to returning to our regular carnival season in 2022,” stated Parish President Major Thibaut.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.