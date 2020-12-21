Pointe Coupee man arrested for child pornography charges

POINTE COUPEE, La. (WAFB) - A 34-year-old man from Pointe Coupee has been arrested for child pornography charges by Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Cyber Crime Unit.
“I am proud of the work my Cyber Crime Unit has done during the pandemic and will continue to do through these times of increased online activity,” said Attorney General Landry. “We will never cease in our efforts to investigate and arrest those committing Internet crimes against children, heinous offenses that inflict lifelong damage on their victims.”
Trent Savoie, 34, was arrested and charged with 50 counts of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.
The arrest was a result of a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Louisiana State Police, and the Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office.
Savoie was booked into the Pointe Coupee Parish Jail.
