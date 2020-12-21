People still traveling for holidays despite COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Typically this time of the year is usually the busiest for airlines, but due to COVID-19 air travel has been down dramatically as people are staying at home.
However, that has stopped people from getting out and getting ready to travel to see family members for the holiday season. Some people are even taking extra steps than others to remain safe.
“I was a little scared, but having this mask was helpful,” said Ava Treadway, who flew into Baton Rouge with her mother Monday. “I doubled up on mask on the flight, attendants were really great about having the wipes, which I think I immediately used when I got there wiped down all the surfaces. So, I feel pretty safe.”
Travelers like the Treadways are fewer and fewer this Christmas. Jim Caldwell with the Baton Rouge Municipal Airport said traffic is down 53% for the year, a statistic that has played out during the holiday travel season as well.
He chalks the loss to travelers being fearful of Covid and people electing to stay home.
“Since the pandemic, needless to say we’ve had lots of plans change this whole year,” said Debbie Daniel.
Daniel and her husband were supposed to fly to Dallas this Christmas. Due to COVID they are now electing to drive.
“We didn’t want to have any possibility of us bringing anything to Dallas so that’s why we thought if we drive in or that we’re renting and quarantine for these nine days before, hopefully we’ll be in good shape,” Daniel said.
Caldwell said it is people like the Daniels who are leaving the planes empty this year.
As a result, he said flights are being cut and consolidated.
“They’re putting more robust schedules closer to pre-COVID levels out and if the demand doesn’t materialize 56 to 60 days out, they’re reducing the frequencies and consolidating on these other flights,” Caldwell said.
While there are fewer flights, Caldwell said BTR is not at risk of losing flights on short notice. And, the good news, the less traffic at the airport means getting in and out and through TSA a little easier.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.