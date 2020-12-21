MISSING: Man believed to have dementia last seen on Sunday

By WAFB Staff | December 21, 2020 at 7:51 AM CST - Updated December 21 at 12:13 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for 76-year-old William Addison, Jr.

Police believe Addison suffers from Dementia. He was last seen around 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 20 near the Hammond Aire Plaza, located at 9650 Airline Highway, driving a 2013 black Nissan Pathfinder, bearing Louisiana License tag 224BKQ.

Anyone who has seen or has information on the whereabouts of Addison is urged to contact Baton Rouge Police at 389-2000.

