FOUND: EBRSO asking for help finding 52-year-old man with dementia

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a 52-year-old man who suffers from dementia.
UPDATE 12/21: Pearson has been found and is ok, police say.
Paul Pearson, who is new to the Baton Rouge area, was last seen near his home on Bluebonnet between 1-10 and Perkins Road around 7 a.m. Monday.
Pearson is 6′1″ tall and approximately 165 lbs with low cut black hair. He has a tattoo across his chest and a tattoo on one of his arms, EBRSO said.
Pearson was last seen wearing a short sleeved white tee shirt, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes. It is unknown if he had a jacket for the current weather conditions.
Pearson may seem confused or lost. He recently moved to Baton Rouge with his family in early December 2020. Please contact 225-389-5000 or 225-389-5061 with any information.
