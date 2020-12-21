FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Foggy, but nice and quiet Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Christmas week is off to a foggy start around the area and a Dense Fog Advisory remains in effect through 9 a.m.
Once the fog lifts by mid to late morning, we’ll get to enjoy a nice Monday, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-60s. Skies will become partly to mostly cloudy tonight, with Tuesday morning lows in the low 40s. Into Tuesday, patchy fog will be possible in the morning, followed by a sun/cloud mix and mild temps during the day, with highs in the mid-60s.
Rain returns to the forecast by late Wednesday in association with our next cold front. A few showers will be possible by Wednesday afternoon, but the bulk of the rain is expected after dark. The rains will likely end before sunrise on Thursday, leaving us with a breezy and cool Christmas Eve in the wake of that strong front as highs struggle to reach the low 50s.
And the outlook for Christmas Day looks just about perfect at this point, with a light freeze possible to start the day, followed by bright sunshine and cool temperatures as highs once again only reach the low 50s.
