Eggnog Pancakes

In a large mixing bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt until combined. Pour eggnog into a medium mixing bowl. Whisk egg, melted butter and vanilla into eggnog until combined. Make a well in the center of dry ingredients. Pour milk mixture into well and whisk very gently until just combined. Do not over mix. Heat a pancake griddle or cast iron skillet over medium heat for 3–5 minutes. Coat cooking surface with vegetable spray or 1 tablespoon butter. Use pastry brush to even oil. Pour ¼ cup batter onto skillet and sprinkle 1 tablespoon blueberries over each pancake. Cook pancakes 1½–2 minutes or until large bubbles begin to appear on the surface. Using a thin, wide spatula, flip pancakes and cook an additional 1–1½ minutes or until golden brown on second side. If pancake appears to be too dark when flipped, reduce heat slightly. Repeat with remaining batter until all is cooked, using more vegetable oil or spray only if necessary. Top with your favorited topping and serve immediately.