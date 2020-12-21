BRPD gets new bullet proof vests

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The constable’s office said they desperately needed new bullet proof vests and today Christmas came early. The Baton Rouge law enforcement and criminal justice foundation came to the rescue when the constable’s office recently reached out to ask for some help in getting equipment that their department lacked. Constable Terrica Williams said her officers were short on bullet proof vests.
“And they called back and said they’d jump on board and said yes we’ll provide you with at least 16 vests for the guys that work on patrol, like the guys who work on the streets,” said Williams.
The foundation was created to help support officers in all agencies and fill gaps where they can. one of the foundation founders Clay Young says it’s also about bringing the community and law enforcement together.
“I think supporting law enforcement doesn’t mean that you’re anti community and supporting community doesn’t mean that you’re anti law enforcement. Rhetoric like that is destructive, we’re in this together,” said Young.
But it wasn’t just the foundation who stepped up to help the constable’s office.
“And then once they volunteered to purchase the 16, the sheriff called, Sid Gautreaux, and he said well look i know the foundation is gonna purchase 16 but I have 30 vests that are maybe like a year or two old,” said Williams.
The life expectancy of a vest is about five years. And this gives constable Williams’ team the confidence that they can do their job and be safe while they do it. But some might wonder what it is exactly that a constable does. Their officers serve paperwork like warrants and subpoenas. They also do evictions. The dangerous part of their job is that they never know what kind of door they are knocking on.
“Constables train just like the rest of them. We go through the same things at the police academy. We go through the same days, weeks, and months. We do it all,” said Williams.
Now that Williams and her team have some new and improved tools in their toolbox they can have confidence that they’re safe in doing the job they all signed up for.
“With the way things are going lately all police officers should have the protective gear and the equipment they need to keep themselves safe while doing their jobs. And the job is to protect and serve the community,” said Williams.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.