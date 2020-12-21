BRPD Chief Paul issues statement disputing fired officer’s claims of lost health insurance

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul has issued a statement nearly a week after firing an officer, who is the vice president of Baton Rouge’s police union, disputing claims that the department terminated the officer’s health insurance benefits.
Paul fired officer Siya Creel on Tuesday, Dec. 15 for an interview he gave on a YouTube video about controversial police union billboard advertisements in July.
“Upon a review of our records, we have determined that Mr. Creel was not on BRPD health insurance at the time of his pre-disciplinary hearing, which took place on November 12, 2020. However, we did discover that Mr. Creel applied for health insurance benefits with the BRPD the day after he was informed of the sustained allegations at his pre-disciplinary hearing, but those benefits would not have started until January 1, 2021. Accordingly, Mr. Creel was not on BRPD health insurance at the time of his hearing or at his termination. According to BRPD records, Mr. Creel never carried BRPD health insurance during his employment with the department,” Paul said in a statement Monday, Dec. 21.
The chief’s statement comes six days after a GoFundMe was started for Creel, which claims to help pay for his ongoing chemotherapy treatments for cancer.
A BRPD spokesperson told WAFB’s Austin Kemker the unsanctioned July interview violated the department’s policy because it was posted to social media, instead of TV, which the department says falls within a different set of rules.
Attorney Jill Craft, who is representing Creel, disputes the chief’s decision, citing previous examples of other union members and officers appearing on camera while clearly wearing the BRPD badge.
“There is legions of footage from the Chief on down representing private organizations in which they have financial interests or even prior union members giving statements to press in full uniform, not just a badge and a gun but the whole darn ball of wax,” Craft said.
“Social media policy is where the violation occurred,” said department spokesperson Sgt. L’Jean McKneely. “I’m not sure there was a social media policy in place at the time of those other union members when they did the interviews with tv. Now, this interview was in a blog which put it in a different perspective and was placed on social media and not up for review through the normal channels that it would’ve possibly gone through.”
A GoFundMe account was started for Creel the same day he was fired. The organizer of the crowdfunding campaign claims the fund will help pay for his ongoing chemotherapy treatments for cancer.
“He [Creel] was fighting for the public’s safety and members of the department ALL while fighting cancer himself. Today (Dec. 15), he was fired for that very interview and for warning the public with the informational billboards,” the GoFundMe organizer wrote.
As of late Monday, Dec. 21, the GoFundMe had raised $27,490.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.