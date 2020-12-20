State Trooper shoots at suspect during chase that ends in Jefferson Parish

State Trooper shoots at suspect during chase that ends in Jefferson Parish
Detectives are investigating a shooting that happened during a pursuit involving state police. No one was injured. (Source: WVUE)
By Chris Finch | December 20, 2020 at 12:54 PM CST - Updated December 20 at 4:51 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Detectives with Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations are investigating a shooting involving a trooper in Jefferson Parish.

On Saturday (Dec. 19) around 10 a.m., while conducting traffic enforcement on I-10 in St. John the Baptist Parish, troopers tried to stop a white 2007 Buick Lacrosse for speeding, police said.

The driver, 21-year-old Darryl Brown, of Donaldsonville, allegedly refused to stop and a pursuit ensued into Jefferson Parish. Investigators said he briefly stopped at the intersection of Loyola Ave. and Veterans Blvd. While approaching the stopped vehicle, a state police officer fired his weapon, striking the ground, detectives said.

The suspect ran and was taken into custody near a residence in Kenner. There were no injuries reported during the shooting.

Brown was booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center on charges of Speeding (93 in a 70), Driving on the Shoulder, Fictitious License Plate, Littering, Flight from an Officer (misdemeanor), Flight from an Officer (felony).

Additional charges may be forthcoming pending a full investigation.

The investigation remains active and ongoing with no further information available at this time.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.