Pointer propels LSU to last-second 54-52 win over LMU

LAS VEGAS (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team finished a two-game slate at the Duel in the Desert with a win over Loyola Marymount on Sunday inside the Thomas and Mack Center. The Tigers finished strong with a 54-52 victory.
With the win, the Tigers improve to 2-4, and the Lions fall to 1-3.
Senior Khayla Pointer needed nine points to reach 1,000 career points coming into the game. With 4:39 left in the third quarter, she reached that historic milestone and becomes the 34th Tiger to achieve that feat. She finished with 15 points and an assist. Pointer hit the game-winner with 2.3 seconds left in the game
Senior Faustine Aifuwa collected another double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. It was her fourth of the season and the 13th of her career. Senior Awa Trasi had a strong outing as well collecting 15 points, four rebounds, and two steals.
The Tigers will return to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center after their Christmas break to take on their first SEC opponent, the Auburn Tigers. The matchup will be streamed on SEC Network Plus on New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31) at 6 p.m.
