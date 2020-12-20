Jaguar fan cutouts on sale for SU athletic events

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University Athletic Department will offer Jaguar fans the opportunity to place a corrugated plastic cutout of themselves in the stands at A.W. Mumford Stadium and the F.G. Clark Activity Center during the 2020-21 competitive year.
For $50, put on your blue and gold and purchase a Jaguar Cutout so that you can still join us on gamedays.
Southern fans can place themselves, family member, pets, or perhaps their favorite Jaguar legend throughout the SU athletic footprint, beginning with basketball inside the F.G. Clark Activity Center.
A portion of your donation will go to the Southern University Athletic General Fund, which enhances the SU student-athlete experience.
CLICK HERE for more information, including how to purchase a cutout.
