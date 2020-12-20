Saints lack cohesiveness on offense in 32-29 loss to Chiefs

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints hosted the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, Dec. 20.
The Saints (10-4) fell 32-29 to the Chiefs (13-1). The Saints’ offense was out of step most of the day, not getting a first down until the second quarter. The wide receivers also had difficulty separating from the Chiefs’ defenders, leaving Brees with no targets. The Saints were only 1-of-11 on third down, while the Chiefs were 9-of-18.
Drew Brees was 15-of-34 (44%) for 234 yards and three touchdowns. Brees has completed 70% or more of his passes each of the last five seasons, including 2020. He also threw an interception. His QBR was 84.7. Patrick Mahomes was 26-of-47 (55%) for 254 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for 37 yards.
Alvin Kamara led the Saints’ rushing attack with 54 yards on 11 carries. He caught three passes for 40 yards and a touchdown. Emmanuel Sanders had four receptions for 76 yards. Lil’Jordan Humphrey had two catches for 29 yards and a touchdown. Latavius Murray also caught a touchdown pass. Taysom Hill ran for a touchdown.
Former LSU and Catholic High running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire led the Chiefs on the ground. The Baton Rouge native had 14 carries for 79 yards. Unfortunately, he went down in the fourth quarter and had to be helped off the field. The Chiefs said he suffered a hip/leg injury. Darrel Williams, another former LSU running back, had three carries for five yards.
The Saints’ defense sacked Mahomes four times. Defensive end Trey Hendrickson had two of those. He now has 12.5 on the season. He was taken to the locker room with an injury in the fourth quarter. Former LSU linebacker Kwon Alexander had six tackles and recovered a fumble. Defensive end Cam Jordan was ejected in the fourth quarter for throwing a punch.
Kansas City safety L’Jarius Sneed, a native of Minden, La., who played his college ball at Louisiana Tech, had an interception and sack in the game. Former LSU defensive back Tyrann Mathieu had two tackles and a tackle for loss.
