FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool & dry Sunday, lingering clouds

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It will be cooler and drier Sunday as a result of a downpour over night. Current sky cams show lingering clouds which will hang tough through much of the day Sunday.
Hopefully, sunshine later in the afternoon, but at least Sunday looks to remain dry. We avoided severe storms overnight Saturday with rain amounts around 1-2 inches across the viewing area.
Our next chance for rain in the extended forecast won’t be until midweek into Christmas Eve on Thursday with the next big cold front.
We could see lows near freezing Christmas Eve night into Friday morning. Christmas day still looks mainly dry at this time.
