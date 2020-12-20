CFP Rankings: Bama, Clemson, Ohio St. & Notre Dame top 4 teams in final playoff rankings

GRAPEVINE, Texas (WAFB) - The final College Football Playoff rankings are out, and there was some reshuffling among the top four teams. The Crimson Tide remained the top team after their thrilling win over Florida in the SEC Championship game, followed by Clemson, Ohio State and Notre Dame.
Ohio State moved up one spot to No. 3 followed by Notre Dame who dropped to No. 4 after their loss to Clemson in the ACC Championship game.
1. Alabama (11-0)
2. Clemson (10-1)
3. Ohio St. (6-0)
4. Notre Dame (10-1)
5. Texas A&M (8-1)
6. Oklahoma (8-2)
19. UL-Lafayette (9-1)
CLICK HERE to see full rankings.
