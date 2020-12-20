Alabama wins SEC Championship, Nick Saban’s favorite one

Atlanta. GA (WBRC) - No. 1 Alabama defeated No. 7 Florida 52-46 Saturday night inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium to capture the Tide’s ninth conference title and fifth in the last seven seasons.
Nick Saban said this is his favorite SEC Championship win given the adversity the team has had to overcome with COVID-19.
“These guys are pretty phenomenal all year long and they certainly delivered tonight when we needed them to so this is a great team win. I’m really, really proud of our players, I really love this team,” said Saban.
Alabama will now wait on the final College Football Playoff rankings to see where they will play and who their next opponent will be.
