Zion racks up 31 points in Pelicans victory over the Bucks

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Zion Williamson poured in 31 points to help fuel a Pels’ triumph over the Bucks, 127-113.
Williamson was on the floor for 34 minutes in the preseason contest. Last time out against the Heat, the second-year player logged 33 minutes.
Lonzo Ball chipped in with 19 points for the Pelicans.
New Orleans finished the preseason with a 2-0 record.
The Pels’ start their regular season on the road this Wednesday against the Raptors. The contest will take place in Tampa Bay.
