Zion racks up 31 points in Pelicans victory over the Bucks

Zion racks up 31 points in Pelicans victory over the Bucks
Pelicans Zion Williamson leads the team to victory.
By Garland Gillen | December 19, 2020 at 2:29 PM CST - Updated December 20 at 11:21 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Zion Williamson poured in 31 points to help fuel a Pels’ triumph over the Bucks, 127-113.

Williamson was on the floor for 34 minutes in the preseason contest. Last time out against the Heat, the second-year player logged 33 minutes.

Lonzo Ball chipped in with 19 points for the Pelicans.

New Orleans finished the preseason with a 2-0 record.

The Pels’ start their regular season on the road this Wednesday against the Raptors. The contest will take place in Tampa Bay.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.