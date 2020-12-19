29-year-old killed in crash in Livingston Parish

WALKER, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police Troop A is investigating a single car crash on LA Highway 63 at the intersection of LA Highway 449 in Livingston Parish that claimed the life of a 29-year-old man.
According to LSP, the crash occurred just after 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19., The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Tyler King, 29, was traveling eastbound on LA Highway 63 in a Toyota Tundra.
For reasons still under investigation, the Toyota ran off the roadway to the right and struck a tree bordering the roadway.
King was unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Impairment is suspected, and a toxicology sample was obtained from King for analysis.
This crash remains under investigation.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.