Unrestrained driver killed in Zachary crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle serious injury crash on LA Hwy 64 east of US Hwy 61 in East Baton Rouge Parish on Friday, Dec. 18.
According to authorities, the crash claimed the life of 24-year-old Michael Comeaux of Metairie.
For reasons still under investigation, the GMC exited the left side of the roadway. After exiting the roadway, the GMC struck a tree bordering the roadway.
Comeaux was unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained serious injuries. He was transported from the scene to a local hospital for treatment. He later died at the hospital from his injuries.
As part of an ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from Comeaux for analysis.
