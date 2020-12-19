Southern falls to No. 13 Miss. St., 79-55

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WAFB) - The Southern women’s basketball team at Mississippi State was an evenly matched contest the first 15 minutes of the first half until the Lady Bulldogs turned up the intensity to win big over the Lady Jaguars Friday night at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi. The final score was 79-55.
After sitting out of the Baylor game, Genovea Johnson picked right up where she left off making her presence known by disrupting the opposing team defense driving to the lane and creating shots for her teammates.
Johnson led the Jaguars in scoring in five games this season finishing the night with 12 points and three rebounds. Johnson shot 83 percent from the charity stripe. Jordan Aikens added 10 points and three rebounds in twenty-one minutes of play. Amani Mcwain led SU in rebounds with 6 and chipped in seven points.
The Lady Jaguars will close out the non-conference schedule in Lubbock, Texas against Texas Tech on Monday, December 21. SU will enjoy the Christmas break and get back to action in the new year on Saturday, January 2 as the go-to battle against Prairie View A&M in the F.G. Clark Activity Center at 3:30 p.m.
