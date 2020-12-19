Singer Lauren Daigle responds to mayor’s call to be pulled from New Year’s Eve performance

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Singer Lauren Daigle is responding after Mayor Latoya Cantrell called for her to be pulled as a performer on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve show.
Cantrell called for Daigle to be pulled from the show following her participation in a non-permitted performance near Jackson Square last month. The gathering, that drew a large crowd, violated public health guidelines, according to the city.
Following the letter sent to producers of Dick Clark’s New Years Rockin’ Eve calling for Daigle to be pulled as a performer, many have come to Daigle’s defense such as Attorney General Jeff Landry and Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser.
In Daigle’s statement, she says she was never offered a spot to perform on the show and her participation in the event at Jackson Square was spontaneous.
“I love the city of New Orleans. Its music, culture and creative people are unlike any other, and its rich history should be celebrated. That is what my work within the city has always focused on - my deep desire to see New Orleans and its music scene flourish.
To be clear, I had no part in creating or planning the event that took place in the French Quarter last month. I was not scheduled to perform, and I was not a part of its promotion. Out riding my bike with a friend, I saw NOPD barricades set in place and uniformed police officers providing protection for a gathering of people that had come to pray. I was asked to sing. To me, that is the very moment when music serves its higher purpose. It’s what gives people encouragement, hope for a better future, and it’s what can usher joy into their hearts. My involvement was focused on lifting spirits, providing hope, and encouragement, during these polarizing times.
I’m disappointed that my spontaneous participation has become part of the political discourse and I’m saddened by the divisive agendas of these times. I would have been, and still would be, honored to represent our city on New Year’s Eve and although I was aware of discussions regarding my involvement, an offer was never made. I have wept, pleading for this chaos to dissipate and for harmony to return. We need unity when people are desperate, suffering, starving or out of work.
I have a deep and profound love for the state of Louisiana, for the city of New Orleans and the people that reside here. I want to thank everyone who has offered kind words and support. They have been a balm for my soul throughout this process.”
Producers for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve have confirmed that Daigle would not be performing in this year’s show.
