Report: WR Michael Thomas placed on injured reserve due to ankle injury

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas has been placed on injured reserve due to his ankle injury, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Thomas has been dealing with a lingering ankle injury since week one of the season.
The Saints will play without Thomas for the rest of the regular season but officials believe he will be able to return for the start of the playoffs.
The news comes just days after it was announced that Drew Brees would return as the starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
