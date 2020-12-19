LSU drops Duel in the Desert opener to Pacific, 73-64

Three Tigers finished in double-figures for the game. Senior Khayla Pointer led the Tigers with 16 points. She also notched four rebounds and four assists. Senior Awa Trasi finished with 13 points on 3-5 shooting from beyond the arc. Redshirt Senior Faustine Aifuwa finished with 12 points and 13 rebounds. Her double-double is the 12th of her career.