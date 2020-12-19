LSU drops Duel in the Desert opener to Pacific, 73-64

LAS VEGAS (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team lost its first game in the Duel in the Desert, 73-64, to Pacific Saturday afternoon at the Thomas & Mack Center.
With the loss, the Tigers fall to 1-4 on the season. Pacific improves to 1-1 on the year.
Three Tigers finished in double-figures for the game. Senior Khayla Pointer led the Tigers with 16 points. She also notched four rebounds and four assists. Senior Awa Trasi finished with 13 points on 3-5 shooting from beyond the arc. Redshirt Senior Faustine Aifuwa finished with 12 points and 13 rebounds. Her double-double is the 12th of her career.
The Tigers will remain in Las Vegas for the Duel in the Desert in the Thomas & Mack Center. They will be back in action on Sunday at 2 p.m. CT as they will face off against Loyola Marymount.
