LSU wins shootout against Ole Miss, 53-48; Johnson, Boutte set records

With Ole Miss driving to try to score before the break, Cox picked off a pass by Corral and four plays later, York nailed a 34-yard field goal to extend the lead to 34-21. LSU added a 23-yard field goal in the third quarter to go up, 37-21. Then, the Rebels got rolling. They scored on a 10-yard run to make it 37-27 and on a 5-yard pass that pulled them back within three points at 37-34 with just over 4:00 left in the third quarter. But York was able to give the Tigers a little more cushion on a 50-yard field goal to make it 40-34 with 2:16 remaining in the third quarter. York is 6-of-7 on field goals of 50 or more yards this year and 10-of-12 for his career.