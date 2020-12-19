2022 Edna Karr WR commits to LSU

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - LSU has added their seventh commitment for the class of 2022 with Edna Karr wide receiver Aaron Anderson who announced his intentions to play for the Tigers on Saturday, Dec. 19.
Anderson is ranked as the No. 50 wide receiver for the class of 2022 according to 247Sports Composite Rankings and the No. 339 prospect in the nation. Anderson is a three-star prospect and the No. 22 overall player in Louisiana.
The 5-foot-10, 175 pound receiver has a double digit offer list includes Auburn, Arkansas, Florida State, Texas and USC.
LSU’s 2022 class ranks as No. 2 in the country behind Ohio State and Penn State. The 2022 class is currently No. 1 in the SEC.
Here is a full list of 2022 LSU commits:
- Four-star quarterback, Walker Howard, Louisiana
- Four-star defensive tackle, Shone Washington, Louisiana
- Four-star safety, Bryan Allen Jr., Texas
- Four-star safety, Bryce Anderson, Texas
- Four-star offensive guard, Lucas Taylor, Alabama
- Three-star wide receiver, Decoldest Crawford, Louisiana
- Three-star wide receiver, Aaron Anderson, Louisiana
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.