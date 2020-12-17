Swedish Sticky-Rich Chocolate Cake

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - When it comes to chocolate desserts, often the “fudgier,” the better. This simple chocolate cake is not only easy yet elegant, and most importantly, reliably gooey. The brownie-like treat balances crisp edges with a soft interior just shy of molten. It’s guaranteed to be a new family favorite for the holidays!
Prep Time: 1 Hour
Yields: 10–12 Servings
Ingredients:
½ cup chocolate chips
12 tbsps (1½ sticks) butter, cut into 12 pieces
½ cup unsweetened cocoa powder, plus more for serving
1¼ cups packaged dark brown sugar
4 large eggs
½ tsp kosher salt
¾ cup all-purpose flour
Method:
Arrange oven rack in middle position then preheat oven to 325°F. Grease a 9-inch springform pan with nonstick cooking spray and line bottom with a round kitchen parchment. Set aside. In a medium saucepan, melt butter over medium-high heat, stirring 1–3 minutes or until browned. Whisk in ½ cup cocoa powder and sugar and cook until smooth. Transfer mixture to a medium bowl and let cool until barely warm to the touch. Whisk eggs, one at a time, into cocoa-sugar mixture until well combined. Add salt, flour and chocolate chips, stirring until evenly distributed. Spread batter evenly into prepared pan. Bake 30–35 minutes in center of oven or until edges of cake spring back when lightly pressed. Remove and allow to cool in pan for 30 minutes. Remove pan and dust with additional cocoa powder before serving.
