Swedish Sticky-Rich Chocolate Cake

Arrange oven rack in middle position then preheat oven to 325°F. Grease a 9-inch springform pan with nonstick cooking spray and line bottom with a round kitchen parchment. Set aside. In a medium saucepan, melt butter over medium-high heat, stirring 1–3 minutes or until browned. Whisk in ½ cup cocoa powder and sugar and cook until smooth. Transfer mixture to a medium bowl and let cool until barely warm to the touch. Whisk eggs, one at a time, into cocoa-sugar mixture until well combined. Add salt, flour and chocolate chips, stirring until evenly distributed. Spread batter evenly into prepared pan. Bake 30–35 minutes in center of oven or until edges of cake spring back when lightly pressed. Remove and allow to cool in pan for 30 minutes. Remove pan and dust with additional cocoa powder before serving.