Rescue Alliance responds to needs with Louisiana pet food bank

The following information was provided by Rescue Alliance:
Gonzales, La – Rescue Alliance is responding to meet the needs of the pets families of the communities we serve with another Pet Food Distribution Point being setup to provide pet food to families in need. With countless people losing their livelihood during the Covid-19 crisis and people aren’t the only one in need right now, Pets need to eat, too.
At a time when we are all experiencing the pandemic, generosity is what brings people of all races, faiths, and political views together across the globe. Generosity gives everyone power to make a positive change in the lives of others and is a fundamental value anyone can act on. It’s a day for everyone around the world to stand together and give back in all ways, no matter who or where we are.
RESCUE ALLIANCE IS DOING A COMMUNITY PET FOOD DISTRIBUTION 42021 LA-621, Gonzales, LA 70737 ON DECEMBER 19, 2020 FROM 8:30 AM TO 10:30AM OR UNTIL THE PET FOOD RUNS OUT. THERE WILL ONLY BE ONE BAG OF FOOD ALLOWED PER CAR.
People can show their generosity in a variety of ways, whether it’s helping a neighbor, advocating for an issue, sharing a skill, or giving to causes, every act of generosity counts. RESCUE ALLIANCE emphasizes on opportunities to give back to communities and causes in safe ways that allow for social connection even while practicing physical distancing.
To donate:
If you don’t have food to donate, you can help the pet food bank purchase food by donating to its Amazon Charity List here.
Sponsorship can be made here.
If you are interested in donating donations can be dropped off at:
PETSTAR ANIMAL CARE OF PRAIRIEVILLE,
38432 W AIRLINE DRIVE
PETSMART GONZALES
40451 Lowes Ave, Gonzales, LA 70737
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.