Driver cited after rear-ending garbage truck, injuring worker

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police have cited a driver who struck the rear of a garbage truck, injuring a sanitation worker.
A spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Police Department says the driver of a Jeep appeared distracted and struck the garbage truck. Due to the impact, police say the worker was thrown from the vehicle.
The person was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.
The driver of the Jeep was cited for careless driving.
