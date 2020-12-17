Driver cited after rear-ending garbage truck, injuring worker

By Mykal Vincent | December 17, 2020 at 9:55 AM CST - Updated December 17 at 11:08 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police have cited a driver who struck the rear of a garbage truck, injuring a sanitation worker.

A spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Police Department says the driver of a Jeep appeared distracted and struck the garbage truck. Due to the impact, police say the worker was thrown from the vehicle.

The person was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

The driver of the Jeep was cited for careless driving.

