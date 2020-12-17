LSU official resigns from committee to select next university president 2 days after national investigative report

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A top official in LSU’s athletic department, who USA TODAY reported admitted to steering allegations against student-athletes to a superior instead of LSU’s Title IX coordinator, has voluntarily stepped down from his position on the committee to select the university’s next president.
Deputy athletic director Verge Ausberry resigned his position in a letter to the LSU President’s Selection Committee Thursday, Dec. 17.
“I appreciate having had the opportunity to participate and, obviously, remain completely supportive of your most vital efforts, and will provide any outside assistance you might find appropriate,” Ausberry said in the letter.
In its second investigative report about LSU’s handling of sexual misconduct allegations, USA TODAY reported Ausberry told LSU’s Title IX investigators when a female student came to him about being abused by football player Drake Davis, he told her he “didn’t want to hear any more” and instructed her to talk to senior associate athletic director Miriam Segar.
LSU policy requires faculty and staff to report allegations against to the university’s Title IX coordinator.
USA TODAY reported that it obtained documents in which former LSU athletic director Joe Alleva instructed employees of the athletic department in 2016 and 2018 to report all allegations of sexual misconduct against student-athletes to Segar or the athletic department’s head of human resources.
Ausberry remains employed by LSU as deputy athletic director.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.