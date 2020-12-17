Frontline workers at OLOL volunteered to get COVID-19 vaccine during trial stages

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A federally approved vaccine to treat COVID-19 arrived at Our Lady of the Lake on Tuesday, Dec. 15, over nine months after the first case of the virus was identified in Louisiana.
However, none of this would be possible if thousands of healthcare workers, including many at OLOL, had not volunteered to receive it during development trials of the vaccine.
Those volunteers at OLOL tell WAFB’s Austin Kemker, the fact the vaccine is being administered is a source of pride.
“If you could take away the pain from someone else, um, by doing something productive, I think that’s worth it,” Kaite Paine, who participated in the trial, tells WAFB.
Paine has had a direct hand in the Pfizer-manufactured vaccine that her coworkers at OLOL and other Louisiana hospitals are receiving.
The vaccine will help take that pain away from the very patients they’re serving.
“[I] Just wanted to help out. I was a healthy, able body and sitting there you want to do more, you want to help and not sure how and I figured this was the way to help out,” Paine says.
For her, this help was personal.
“We had a team member who passed away with us at the beginning of covid and then it really hit home when my grandmother passed away,” she says.
“It just felt like something I could do to make a difference and felt like it’s something I should do to make a difference,” says Paine’s coworker, Dana Delabretonne.
Delabretonne, who is a counselor at OLOL, signed up for the Moderna-manufactured vaccine trial. Paine says she ended reiving the placebo shot during the trial but Delabretonne says she believes she got the actual vaccine.
“When I received the first injection I had no symptoms from it. Twenty-one days later when I received the second injection, about 12 hours later that evening I had some mild symptoms,” Delabretonne says.
She says she got a headache and some chills, but took some ibuprofen and was fine.
Neither Delabretonne nor Paine said they were nervous about the trial. Now that they’ve helped pave the way for the COVID-19 vaccine they hope you’ll be willing to get vaccinated.
“It’s mild symptoms, it’s certainly nothing as bad as Covid so I would say I didn’t approach it with any sense of anxiety or nervousness so I would hope other people wouldn’t either,” Delabretonne says.
