FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another light freeze expected overnight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It is definitely a cold morning across SE LA and SW MS. Temperatures starting out in the mid/upper 30°s but, not as cold as previously expected because of the cold cover still over the area.
However, that will change later today. Clearing skies will make way for a high pushing past the upper 40°s into the lower 50°s.
Overnight, under clear skies, anticipate a light freeze, patchy frost, and a low of 32°.
Tomorrow, a good looking December Friday exactly one week before Christmas, sunshine, light southeast winds, and a high topping out in the upper 50°s.
