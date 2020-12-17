FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another light freeze expected overnight

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thurs., Dec. 17 - Chilly temps hanging around
By Diane Deaton | December 17, 2020 at 7:37 AM CST - Updated December 17 at 7:48 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It is definitely a cold morning across SE LA and SW MS. Temperatures starting out in the mid/upper 30°s but, not as cold as previously expected because of the cold cover still over the area.  

However, that will change later today. Clearing skies will make way for a high pushing past the upper 40°s into the lower 50°s.  

Overnight, under clear skies, anticipate a light freeze, patchy frost, and a low of 32°.  

Tomorrow, a good looking December Friday exactly one week before Christmas, sunshine, light southeast winds, and a high topping out in the upper 50°s.

