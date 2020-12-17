Diane Deaton named ‘Honorary Clerk of Court’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On the eve of her retirement from WAFB-TV, longtime weathercaster Diane Deaton was named “Honorary Clerk of Court” Thursday.
East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court Doug Welborn made the presentation at the WAFB studios.
Deaton will retire Friday morning after 37 years at WAFB.
Welborn also presented Deaton with a Certificate of Appreciation for her “37 years of loyalty and service to the citizen of East Baton Rouge Parish.”
