CrimeStoppers asking for helping finding fugitive wanted for attempted murder
Joshua Jones (Source: CrimeStoppers)
By WAFB Staff | December 17, 2020 at 1:45 PM CST - Updated December 17 at 1:45 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 28-year-old man wanted for attempted second degree murder.

Joshua Jones is also wanted for possession of a firearm by person convicted of certain felonies and aggravated burglary with a dangerous weapon.

Jones is 6 feet tall and weighs 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have information on the location of the above wanted fugitive contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP(7867).

