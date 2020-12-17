Baton Rouge woman returning home after being hospitalized with coronavirus since July

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One woman is finally getting to return home after battling the coronavirus for months.
Lisa’s family says that she still has a long way to go before she makes a full recovery, but overall they are just happy to her home again.
It’s a day that’s been long overdue, Lisa Shamsie is finally coming home to her family after six months of battling COVID-19, it’s been a journey hard earned. All of Lisa’s grandchildren greeted her outside of Our Lady of the Lake with signs and hugs. For Lisa’s family it’s been hard too, but they never gave up.
“I’ve never been close to God, and I felt God by her side the whole entire time. When they called us and tell us ‘your mom’s lungs just collapsed, we’re taking her to surgery right away.’ I felt something warm around me the whole time and I knew she was going to beat this,” says Lisa’s daughter Alisse Primeaux.
Lisa needed a ventilator to breathe for months. She endured kidney failure and two collapsed lungs. Doctors didn’t think she would survive, but Lisa and her family kept praying and pushing forward until she beat this virus.
“If anything, I had to put out there, it would be even if they’re telling you there’s no hope to unplug the machine, don’t do it. There’s truly hope and we’re living it,” says Lisa’s other daughter Melisse LaBauve.
Lisa still has a long way to go before she completely recovers, but she and her family are grateful for all of those who were there by her side and got her to this moment.
“I had a good experience here; they really took care of me and they were good to me. I am glad my children and my husband chose this hospital because it was really good. They were good to me; they never gave up of me. They motivated me, just kept me going,” says Lisa as nurses help her get into her car to go home.
It’s the perfect the Christmas gift that Lisa and her family have been hoping for.
