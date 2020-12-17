Arrest made in July house fire that killed 4 pets

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Fire Department says a man has been arrested following an investigation into a house fire that happened in July 2020.
Robert Givens was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Dec. 16 and charged with aggravated arson, violation of a protective order, and terrorizing.
The fire happened on July 15 at a home on Sherwood Street.
A dog and three cats were killed in the fire, officials say.
