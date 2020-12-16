YWCA Greater Baton Rouge Receives Transformative $2 Million Gift from Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott

The following information is from YWCA Baton Rouge:
YWCA Greater Baton Rouge proudly announces a generous $2 million gift from author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The gift marks the largest from a single donor in the organization’s history.
“I would like to thank Ms. MacKenzie Scott for her investment in the YWCA and our mission of serving women and eliminating racism,” said YWCA Greater Baton Rouge CEO Dianna Payton. “This transformative gift will have an immediate impact on the lives of those we serve in the Capital Region. With the use of this unrestricted donation, we will have the opportunity to strengthen and fund our programs and initiatives in a meaningful way that will benefit our community as a whole.”
YWCA plans to determine the best manner to use the generous unrestricted donation going forward to best enhance and strengthen the organization’s efforts and have a lasting impact on its programming and the community.
“The benevolence of others towards the YWCA never cease to amaze us and we are beyond elated to be on the receiving end of this generous gift,” said YWCA Board President Kathy Victorian. “We don’t take this donation for granted and will continue to serve our community wholeheartedly. At the end of the day, a present of this magnitude just position us to have a bigger presence in the community we are blessed to serve with our time, talent and treasure.”
YWCA works to accomplish two important community and social goals: Eliminate Racism and Empower Women. In partnership with diverse stakeholders in the Capital Region of Louisiana, the YWCA has historically worked to ensure that women and children from low wealth and economically challenged communities have better access to economic opportunity through programs designed to provide affordable childcare, address the spread of HIV/AIDS, prevent teen pregnancy and train women for a competitive workforce.
In 2018, the YWCA established a Community Bail Fund, with a goal of providing justice and assisting non-violent, un-convicted citizens in East Baton Rouge Parish held in jail because they do not have the resources to bond out.
