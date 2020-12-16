Two teens arrested in shooting death of 19-year-old in Iberia Parish

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KATC) - Two arrests have been made in the shooting death of 19-year-old Liam McDuff, KATC reports.
On Sunday, December 13, deputies with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in the 3100 block of Sugar Mill Road, according to Katherine Breaux, IPSO Public Affairs Director. Upon arrival, deputies located McDuff, suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was transported to Iberia Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.
Detectives with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office Bureau of Investigations responded to the scene and began their investigation, Breaux stated. Detectives conducted interviews with numerous eyewitnesses and collected evidence. Detectives secured arrest warrants for the following individuals. Their charges are as follows:
Richard Perez (18 years old) - Accessory After the Fact Second Degree Murder, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile
Male Juvenile (15 years old) - Second Degree Murder
On December 15, Richard Perez was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail without incident. The juvenile was also booked into a juvenile facility without incident.
Sheriff Romero stated he is very grateful for the overwhelming response from the multitude of individuals that witnessed this tragic incident. IPSO Deputies worked tirelessly to interview the many leads and eyewitnesses that ultimately lead to the identity of the suspect.
Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office received assistance from the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office, 16th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Louisiana State Police, New Iberia Police Department, Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Department, and Abbeville Police Department.
The investigation continues with the possibility of additional charges. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.