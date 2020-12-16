SPORTSLINE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Catholic (BR) WR Shelton Sampson

“We had talked about it a little bit like at the beginning of the week after the Rummel game,” said Sampson. “He (head coach Gabe Fertitta) just told me my number was going to be called a lot. I wasn’t really getting the ball before. So, I was just ready. I’m getting more comfortable every game. At the beginning of the season, I had just started playing varsity, so I was still a little nervous during games and stuff like that but I’ve just been getting more comfortable as the season has progressed.”