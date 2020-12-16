Southern defeated by UAB, 88-46

Southern Men’s Basketball

Southern defeated by UAB, 88-46
Southern head coach Sean Woods (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Josh Auzenne | December 16, 2020 at 8:40 PM CST - Updated December 16 at 8:40 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - The Southern Men’s Basketball team was in Birmingham, Ala. to take on UAB on Wednesday, Dec. 16.

The Jags (0-4) could not hang with the Blazers (7-0).

Damiree Burns led Southern with a double-double on 12 points and 11 rebounds. He was the only Jag to score in double figures.

Tyreek Scott-Grayson and Quan Jackson led UAB with 13 points each. Kassim Nicholson had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

The Jaguars will not return to action until Saturday, Jan. 2 against Prairie View at the F.G. Clark Activity Center. Their games against UC-Riverside (Dec. 19) and California Baptist (Dec. 21) have been canceled.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.