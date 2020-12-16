Southern defeated by UAB, 88-46

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - The Southern Men’s Basketball team was in Birmingham, Ala. to take on UAB on Wednesday, Dec. 16.
The Jags (0-4) could not hang with the Blazers (7-0).
Damiree Burns led Southern with a double-double on 12 points and 11 rebounds. He was the only Jag to score in double figures.
Tyreek Scott-Grayson and Quan Jackson led UAB with 13 points each. Kassim Nicholson had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
The Jaguars will not return to action until Saturday, Jan. 2 against Prairie View at the F.G. Clark Activity Center. Their games against UC-Riverside (Dec. 19) and California Baptist (Dec. 21) have been canceled.
