Small plane crashes near near BAFB; investigation underway

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. (KSLA) - Barksdale Air Force Base and Bossier City authorities are investigating a small aircraft crash that happened around 4:45 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16.
Air traffic controllers lost radar contact with a civilian aircraft over the east reservation of BAFB.
Around 5 a.m., local first responders arrived at the scene for a search and rescue operation. It’s unknown at this time how many people were onboard the plane.
Personnel from the base and Bossier City authorities found the plane around 8:25 a.m.
No additional information is available at this time. Check back for updates.
