New Orleans expected to issue tougher restrictions as COVID-19 cases rise

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Wednesday, New Orleans residents could find out if officials will impose harsher restrictions as COVID-19 cases continue to grow.
Under state guidelines, parishes must end indoor bar service if positivity rates are above five percent for two weeks in a row.
Director of Communications for the City of New Orleans, Beau Tidwell, says the city is in the middle of a dangerous third surge and fears it could get worse through the holiday season.
Growing COVID-19 cases could end indoor service in bars. It comes after the city’s positivity rate was more than five percent in New Orleans last week.
“The issue is that, that five percent threshold that’s part of the state’s guidelines. That’s not something we directly control. But I’ve said the trigger is over five percent two weeks in a row,” says Tidwell. “We know where we were last week. We don’t know where we’re going to be at this week. We’re really waiting to see what that number looks like and then we’ll be able to come and tell you what it looks like going forward.”
The mayor and city health director plan to release more details on cases and possible restrictions Wednesday afternoon.
